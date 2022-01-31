How Queen almost 'sacked' palace aide over a prank

File Footage





The Queen was left in shock after her personal advisor pulled a prank on her.

Angela Kelly, while writing in her book The Other Side of the Coin, narrated the story of when she accompanied the Queen for her 2006 tour to Australia.

She added that the Queen hoped to see a kookaburra but did not find much luck in her quest.

Thinking of a prank, the Queen’s personal adviser and dresser saw a toy version at a Sydney market and put in in a cage on the balcony outside the Queen’s room.

She said: "I had something in mind I thought the Queen would enjoy."

She then proceeded to tell the monarch that she saw a "funny-looking grey bird" through the window.

Kelly added: "The Queen looked outside and shouted 'It's a kookaburra!'

"I went to open the cage doors and she said loudly 'No! Don't do that! It will fly away!' and was behind me in a flash.

"Turning to her Majesty while trying to keep a straight face, I solemnly told her it was dead."

The Queen looked "horrified" before Kelly burst into laughter and came clean about her prank.

The dresser said: "She had only two words for me: 'You're sacked.'

"I was laughing uncontrollably as her Majesty turned to His Royal Highness and said 'Do you know what she has just done to me? Angela has had me!'