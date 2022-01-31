BTS hits 10th most-streamed artist milestone in Spotify's history

BTS has made history on Spotify once again.

South Korea’s music sensational band BTS has become the 10th most-streamed artist in Spotify's history.

The k-pop band has also become the first Asian act to reach the milestone. The Permission to Dance hitmaker band has achieved the title after being the 3rd most-streamed artist globally in 2021, based on 'Spotify Wrapped' list.

BTS is also the only group artist to enter the Top 10 with nearly 23.3 billion streams. Other top acts on the list are solo singers including Taylor Swift, who has about 25.8 billion streams on Spotify.

The band’s record-breaking hit tracks; Dynamite was the 22nd most-streamed song, and Butter was the 16th most-streamed song globally on Spotify.

The band has reached to this new level of popularity after improving rankings from 2020, when they were the 6th most-streamed artist on the music streaming channel.