Kate Middleton looks EXACTLY like her mother in old snap

January 31, 2022
Kate Middleton has an uncanny resemblance to her mother in an old photo that resurfaced

By Web Desk
January 31, 2022

File Footage 


As Kate Middleton’s mother Carole Middleton rings in her 67th birthday, an old photo resurfaced which left fans in shock over the uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

Back in 2020, Kensington Palace released an Instagram photo of Carole holding the Duchess of Cambridge back when she was just a baby.

The post was to mark Mother’s Day as the caption read: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day."

Not long after fans were left amazed as the duo’s resemblance as many said that Kate looks “identical” to her mother.

One royal fan commented: "Wow The Duchess is totally her mum."

Take a look:

