Kim Kardashian vows to make herself proud in six month

Monday January 31, 2022
Kim Kardashian said, “I love setting goals and reaching them!”

By Web Desk
January 31, 2022
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has vowed to make herself proud in next six months saying, ‘I love setting goals and reaching them.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note in her stories, saying “Dear me in 6 months. I will make you proud.”

Commenting on her own post, Kim Kardashian said, “I love setting goals and reaching them!”

In another story, the mother of four said, “I love people who hustle in silence then pop up with crazy results.”

Kim Kardashian also shared words of wisdom, saying “Trust the timing of your life. If it comes, let it come. If it goes, let it go. It’s not rejection. It’s divine redirection.”

Kim's statement comes after her net worth boosts to $1.8bn recently.