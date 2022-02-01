Piers Morgan criticizes Meghan Markle, Prince Harry over Spotify statement

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan strongly criticized Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle after their statement on the current Spotify row.
Commenting on royal editors Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets, Piers Morgan hit out at Meghan and Harry.
Omid Scobie and Chris Ship’s tweets contained Meghan and Harry’s statement made by an Archewell spokesperson.
Commenting on Chris Ship’s tweet, Morgan said “Note: no suggestion of returning all the $$$ that @Spotify have paid them.”
In another tweet, he said “If anyone knows about ‘spreading disinformation’, it’s these two & their sycophantic media lickspittle.”
Earlier, Meghan and Harry expressed their concern to Spotify about COVID-19 misinformation on its platform and are committed to continuing to work with the company.
