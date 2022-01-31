Prince Charles, Camilla wish everyone celebrating new Lunar Year

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have extended sweet wishes to all those in China and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world.



In his message on Instagram, the future king says, “My wife and I would like to wish a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year to all those in China—and everyone celebrating the new Lunar Year across the world.”

The statement further reads: “As we enter the Year of the Tiger, known for courageous action and rising to challenge and adventure, I hope the whole world will make this a year of action.

“Together let’s create a better future for all our children by shifting the way we live and work to be in harmony with nature and the planet.”

It continued, “The blessing of the tiger brings happiness to all families in the Year of the Tiger. Wishing you peace and happiness.”



