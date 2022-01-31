'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is $25 million from unseating 'Avatar'

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" opened in theaters in December and spent every weekend except one as the top movie at the domestic box office.



This weekend proved to be no exception. Now in its seventh weekend of release, "No Way Home" has again secured the No. 1 spot over holdovers, including "Scream" and "Sing 2," capping off a particularly quiet January at the movies.



According to Reuters, over the weekend, Sony's superhero sequel collected $11 million from 3,675 North American venues, a scant 17% decline from its prior outing. Those ticket sales put Spidey's latest exploits at $735 million at the box office, maintaining its position as the fourth-highest grossing domestic release in history.



Presently, "No Way Home" is only $25 million from unseating "Avatar" ($760 million) as the third-biggest movie ever (not adjusted for inflation). For any other pandemic-era release, adding another $25 million in ticket sales would be a high -- if not insurmountable -- barrier to cross since the movie has been available in cinemas for nearly two months. At one point, it seemed unlikely that "Spider-Man" would be able to reach those particular box office heights. But, as past weeks have demonstrated, "No Way Home" is no ordinary movie. It has the kind of legs that most arachnids would kill for. In other words, James Cameron's groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic may soon find itself bumped from bronze. But worry not, Na'vi Nation. "Avatar" will easily maintain its all-time global box office title with $2.802 billion

