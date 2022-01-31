Experts band together over Prince Harry’s ‘extraordinary’ security concerns: report

Royal experts fear Prince Harry’s ‘extraordinary’ security fears may end up setting a major precedent when it comes to security within the UK.



Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams commented on Prince Harry’s surmounting fear of threats and dubbed them “extraordinary” in his interview with Express UK.

There he claimed, “However, that Harry is seeking a judicial review which could, in theory, lead to a court case against the Government on this issue is in itself extraordinary.”



"His fear that the tragic death of his mother might in some way be repeated is very real, we know how emotionally affected he has been since that awful tragedy.”

“It isn’t a matter of entitlement but of common sense, that a solution is found to this issue, even if it means a precedent is set.”