Indian minister assures Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger, 'recovered from COVID'

Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from COVID-19

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday confirmed that renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar has recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, reported India Today.

Tope shared the crucial update about the veteran songstress in an exclusive statement.

He later confirmed to ANI that Mangeshkar was no longer suffering from pneumonia either, and was now recovering.

“I spoke to the doctor who is treating Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering. She was on ventilator but now after 15 days, she is no more on ventilator,” Tope said.

He went on to add, “Only oxygen is being given to her. She is opening up her eyes, speaking to doctor. She has weakness and infection is also there. But she is much better now and responding to treatment.”