Prince Charles hoping ‘gentle approach’ on Prince Harry spares royals from upcoming memoir

Prince Charles has reportedly been hoping a ‘gentler’ approach works to spare the Royal Family from the aftereffects of Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir.



According to a claim by an insider close to Express, the heir is hoping his youngest son stay over so "he can gently talk to him about the book and ask if there’s anything he needs to know.”

Currently, "the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book — and the reputational damage it could very well do."

The insider also explained that there are rumors of Prince Charles and Camilla’s relationship having been outlined in Prince Harry’s memoir and given how protective he is of his mother Princess Diana, he "didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life."

"Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused. Charles is deeply protective of Camilla."

“The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts."