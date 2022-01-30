Ira Khan looks stunning in saree of her ‘Dadi’

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan looked stunning in saree of her grandmother Zeenat Hussain.



Ira, 25 took to Instagram and shared dazzling photos in saree after she decided she was going to wear a saree every Sunday.

She captioned her Sunday post as: “What a pretty colour! This Sunday is Dadi's saree. It's silk. That's all I know.”

Khan’s daughter wore a blue saree with a red border and paired it with a cropped black sleeveless top.

She wore jewellery and also a red bindi on her forehead.

In one of the photos, Ira can be seen posing with her ‘Dadi’.

She also posted a series of loved-up photos with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.