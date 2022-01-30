Why did Netflix and Spotify give Prince Harry and Meghan huge cash deals?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry face backlash over their multi-million-dollar deals with the streaming giants, becoming a "one-trick pony".



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex secured a lucrative multimillion-pound deals with Netflix and Spotify after leaving the royal family for living a life of their choice in the US.

The Sussexes face serious 'dilemma' over 'bland' Spotify content 'Only got one trick' amid growing demands for their projects with the networks, according to royal commentators.

Kate Mansey, a journalist, said the couple now face a big "dilemma" over what they do with those big-money deals.

She suggests that Netflix and Spotify only gave the couple such lucrative deals because they wanted them to drop royal bombshells.

So far the couple has only released one episode of Archewell audio and that was more than a year ago. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly under pressure to make more content.

Speaking to Palace Confidential on Mailplus, Ms Mansey said that Spotify and Netflix want the couple to spill "the details of what it's like inside the Royal Family".