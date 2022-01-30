Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals he knew Andrew Garfield was in the latest Spider Man film

While fans were left in utter surprise after watching Andrew Garfield, once again, donning the Spidey suit in the Spider-Man: No Way Home, it was actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who figured about that the actor will make cameo appearance before the film released.

The In The Heights star, who recently appeared on The Tonight Show on Friday, told host Jimmy Fallon that Garfield lied about reprising his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest film after rumours were making rounds everywhere.

Miranda, who directed Garfield in his directorial debut film, Tick, Tick…Boom! shared, “So the day it leaked he might be involved, he was on my set. We were still filming, and between shots, I kind of quietly went over to him and was like, 'Andrew, are you in the new Spider-Man?'"

"And his exact reaction was, 'What? Shut up. Shut up,'" Miranda joked, recalling Garfield's nervous laughter. He added, "And I walked away thinking, 'Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man."

The Social Network actor had managed to stay tight-lipped during the promotions of Tick, Tick…Boom! to convince everyone that he wasn't in the new Spider-Man movie.

After the film's release, fans were surprised to see the actor joining Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire on the big screen.