Prince George could question future as king after seeing Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

File Footage





Prince George could question his future as king for one major reason.

According to CEO of Republic, a group looking to end the monarchy, Graham Smith the little one is expected to be “envious” after he grows up to witness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life away from royal life.

Smith believes that Prince William and Kate Middleton's son could reconsider his life as a future king as he is the first-born son of the Cambridges with his father being second in line to the throne.

This makes him third in line to the throne.

“He has to play the role of future king for his entire life, probably until what everyone else would consider retirement age.”

He added: “That’s not a particularly exciting prospect for a young man.

“I think he will be very torn about what he wants to do.”