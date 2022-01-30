Oprah Winfrey turns 68, Reese Witherspoon and others share sweet birthday wishes 

America’s popular TV talk show host and producer Oprah Winfrey is celebrating her 68th birthday today.
Fans and fellow celebrities took to their social media handles to wish the media mogul with love on her big day.
Taking to her social media, actress Reese Witherspoon also shared a loving note for the famed author. "Happy birthday to the most inspiring mentor & friend I could ever ask for! Thank you for all the Good work you put into this world everyday!" the Legally Blonde star wrote.
The Morning Show actress also shared a special video with Winfrey. “In honor of the amazing @oprah’s birthday, sharing the video that plays rent-free in my head everyday. I (heart icon) you, OW!!” she captioned the video on Instagram.
Meanwhile, on the other hand, famous stars including Niecy Nash, Viola Davis, Will Smith and Ellen DeGeneres also took to their social media and wished the famed TV personality.
Take a look.
