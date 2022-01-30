Priyanka Chopra ends social media hiatus after birth of first baby

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra ended her social media hiatus after nearly two weeks following the birth of her first baby with Nick Jonas via surrogate.



The Sky Is Pink actor ended the social media hiatus with a sweet comment on Kajol’s Instagram post.

Commenting on Kajol’s post, Priyanka praised her daughter Nysa.

Priyanka said, “She’s stunning” followed by a heart-eyed emoticon.

Earlier, Kajol while sharing a sweet photo of Nysa said, “Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

“Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!,” Kajol concluded.