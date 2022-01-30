Drew Barrymore reflects on meeting Tom Holland for first time: ‘I was so captivated’

Drew Barrymore recently took a trip down memory lane as she reflected on meeting Tom Holland for the first time a decade ago.

Taking to Instagram, the Scream star dropped two throwback photos of her with the Spider-Man actor.

“I remember meeting you what was it? 2011? And I was so captivated by you,” she expressed in the caption of the post.

“I had just watched your movie and we were meeting about a project I was going to direct and I truly thought you were the most impressive and incredible person as well as such an extraordinary talent!” revisited the 46-year-old actor.

Gushing over the super-talented actor who continues to rock his professional and personal life, Barrymore wrote “Watching you grow up! Fall in love with the greatest women @zendaya and become our hero! From Spider-Man to the greatest dancer in a billy Elliot and @lipsyncbattle And now you will play Fred Astaire hopefully ??”

In one of the pictures, the Charlie's Angels actor can be seen holding Holland by his arm as they both walked outside.

Swooning over the moment, she expressed, “I didn’t know there was a record of this pic! It was like every time I see you, I remember this moment and now I have record of it too!"



