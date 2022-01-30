Pete Davidson is the 'best tonic' for Kim Kardashian amid co-parenting feud

Kim Kardashian is the 'best tonic' for Kim Kardashian amid co-parenting feud

Pete Davidson is Kim Kardashian's solace amid constant drama from Kanye West.

The 41-year-old SKIMS founder finds it very difficult to have Pete Davidson in her life with Kanye West not onboard.

An insider has revealed: “Kanye is making it difficult for Kim, he won't accept Pete. He’s not going to go away easily. It’s been a difficult split.”

They went on to tell new! that Kim is "worried the whole thing will escalate even further" and that Kanye "won't stand down" as he's very stubborn."

Pete, on the other hand, has proven to be "the best tonic to the drama" as he "calms her down."

Kim's thoughts are revealed after Kanye allegedly spread rumour about her SNL funnyman, saying that he has AIDS.