Dwayne Johnson wants to reach 'as many people as possible' with OTT

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is lauding over-the-top giants that have helped ensure entertainment provision during the testing times of COVID-19.

Speaking in a recent appearance, the 49-year-old said: “It is indicative of reaching consumers and reaching families. With the business of Hollywood and entertainment combined with technology and its ebbs and flows, I think if you have your ear to the ground and then it is all about flexibility.”

He added, "I want to reach as many people as possible. If you are comfortable going to theatres, I got a movie for you and I am going to put it in theatres for you. But if you are not comfortable going to theatres and you are going to see it in your living rooms then that’s also great. I have the right movie for you too, and we are going to service that as well,” he explains.

The Jumanji star also went on to highlight the immense opportunities that are brought forward with the OTT platforms.

"It has created so much more opportunities for artists, creatives and executives too. One really gets to stretch the bandwidth and figure it out. I see it as opportunity to grow your business and the most important thing, take care of people,” he shares.