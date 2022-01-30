Kim Kardashian sparks major fans frenzy as she shares new sizzling pic after Photoshop accusations

Kim Kardashian sent fans wild as she shared the most jaw-dropping photo amid Photoshop criticism.

The 41-year-old star sparked a major fan frenzy as she shared a jaw-dropping snap to Instagram from her recent tropical vacation, wowing her 283 million followers on Saturday.

Pete Davidson's flam rocked a bright pink string bikini and oversized sunglasses, the mother-of-four looked absolutely incredible. She swept her dark locks into a low ponytail and sported a subtle hint of nude lip-gloss.



Kim Kardashian's latest post comes after she deleted a bikini picture from her Instagram after fans realized it may have been Photoshopped.

In the photo, the Skims founder models a swimsuit from her new collection, but instead of focusing on the fashion, followers harped on her leg that appeared warped and featured a curve behind her knee.

But, Kim's new snap garnered endless praise from her fans. "This is beyond amazing," wrote one. "Keep them coming!" added another.

Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian commented "Oh my soul" and her good friend Olivia Pierson replied, "My goodness," with a heart-eye and fire emoji.