Adele shuns Piers Morgan's criticism, sticks to her decision

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan's emotional words and music lovers' pleas have gone in vain as Adele remained firm on her decision to cancel Las Vegas residency.



In Adele's absence, Nicole Kidman's hubby Keith Urban will now be playing weekends at Caesars Palace in late March and early April.



Flaying the singer for her last-minute decision, the former Good Morning Britain presenter has branded Adele a “prima donna” and said she had “destroyed God knows how many dream trips by die-hard fans”, who had spent money on tickets, flights and hotels.

He accused the award-winning musician of "disappearing up her rapidly diminishing celebrity backside" over her move.

Last week, Adele left her fans in shock as she announced that her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace “ain’t ready”, just 24 hours before she was due to take to the stage for the first time. She cited supply chain issues and around “half” her team contracting Covid for the delays.

"She has morphed into just another staggeringly rich, privileged, pampered prima donna who thinks it’s fine to pull the plug on months of shows at a moment’s notice," in response to the singer's decision, the 56-year-old wrote in his column for The Sun.

He reminded Adele of Freddie Mercury in a Queen song about the late singer’s determination to carry on working even as he was dying from HIV/Aids.

He emotionally wrote the words of the hit song: “The show must go on,” Freddie sang, “inside my heart is breaking, my make-up may be flaking, but my smile, still, stays on . . . I’ll face it with a grin, I’m never giving in, on with the show . . . I’ll top the bill, I’ll overkill, I have to find the will to carry on, on with the show, the show must go on!”

In reaction to Adele's decision, Piers Morgan said: "I thought of those heroic and courageous words when I heard about pop superstar Adele’s decision to yank her Las Vegas residency just hours before it began, and way too late for many fans who had travelled from all over the world, at vast expense, to be there."

Adele has seemingly shunned Morgan's emotional words and fans pleas to reconsider her decision which hurt a large number of music lovers.

