Prince Harry left ‘heartbroken’ as Archewell deepens Royal Family rift: report

Prince Harry has reportedly been left ‘utterly heartbroken’ by the deepening rift that is seeping its way into the very foundation of the Royal Family’s relationships.



Reason being, Prince Harry’s dedication to his Archewell audio venture seems to have ‘opened the flood gates’.

Royally Obsessed podcast host and presenter Rachel Bowie made this admission while speaking out about Prince Harry’s close pal broadcaster Tom Bradby.

She referenced some of his points regarding the prince’s apparent unhappiness during the last year and admitted, "Tom Bradby was saying that Harry is heartbroken by what’s going on with his family.”

"That was kind of big story too. We know that the press operates with an invisible contract, that there is always this kind of give, push, pull kind of mechanism going on. So I thought it might be interesting to look back.”

“This was all pre-Oprah, there was a lot of unknown to all of us while we were still kind of contemplating the separation when the Sussexes being here [in the US], we weren't vaccinated, there was a lot [going on]. I kept thinking about this that there was right after the first episode of Archewell.”