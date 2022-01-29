Gladiators' Naseem Shah destroys Kings’ batting line-up, restricts them to 113

— PCB

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ pacer Naseem Shah wreaked havoc on Karachi Kings’ batting line-up by restricting them to a 113-run total in the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar remained the top scorer with 32 runs, otherwise, it was a sorry tale for Kings' who could have got out for even below 100, except Aamir Yamin who scored 20, and Imad Wasim 26.

Sohail Tanvir disturbed the Kings’ top order and bagged two wickets in the third over of the match. He sent Sharjeel Khan and Joe Clarke to the pavilion.

In the fifth over, Naseem Shah took two wickets on two consecutive deliveries. He dismissed Mohammad Nabi for a duck. Tom Lammon could score only three runs.

Later in the 15th and 17th overs, Naseem Shah took two more wickets of Mohammad Ilyas and Imad Wasim, respectively. Shah bagged five wickets in the match.

While Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, and James Faulkner took one wicket each.

Karachi Kings collapsed to 113 all out in 17.3 overs.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings. Both teams have so far played 12 matches against each other, with Quetta Gladiators winning seven, while Karachi Kings achieve success in five clashes.

Out of these 12 encounters, four matches were played at the National Stadium and both won two each.

Playing XI

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis George, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas

Quetta Gladiators: Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Ashir Qureshi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah