Prince William, Charles ‘shocked’ to see Prince Andrew demanding trial for assault case

Prince Andrew recently shocked Prince William and Prince Charles with his desire to take his accuser Virginia Giuffre to court for this assault trial.



This revelation comes amid concerns that the negative press will end up becoming “worse and worse for the family.”

According to sources close to The Sun, the higher-ups in the Royal Family want the whole situation "settled as soon as possible."

This move comes in stark contrast to Prince Andrew’s earlier bid to have the entire case overthrown and dismissed on the grounds of geographical availability.

Currently, Prince Andrew’s lawyers are prepping him to testify for nearly seven hours’ worth of depositions but the Royals are not in favour of the move since "After the car crash of Newsnight, no one thinks a seven-hour deposition is a good idea."

Not only that, "If he were to appear in court it could be many times worse and senior royals were deeply shocked when they heard that he was demanding a jury trial."