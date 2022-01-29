Mira Rajput sends love to Shahid Kapoor in her Instagram post

Mira Rajput, wife of Shahid Kapoor never misses an opportunity to express her undying love for her husband, giving fans major relationship goals.



Recently, Mira, 27, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her 'lover' in a new video and dedicated a romantic song to Shahid.

In the candid clip, the Jab We Met actor can be seen wearing a flannel white-blue shirt with dark pants. He is also seen interacting with someone via his tab.

Sharing the clip, Mira captioned it, "Lover spotted."

She also wrote, "Can I pap my own husband?"

The song Aankhon Ke Darmiya by Rishbh Tiwari played in the background. Mira, who was behind the lens, wasn't visible in the video.

Earlier, she posted a selfie with the actor as they shared a kiss. However, in the photo neither Shahid's face nor their kiss was visible. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Sunday binge."