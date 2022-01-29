Nicole Kidman lauds Keith Urban as ‘the best thing in my life’: ‘We’re well suited’

Actor Nicole Kidman recently wore her heart on her sleeve and got candid about her relationship with Keith Urban and how he’s the “best thing that ever happened to me.”

For those unversed, Nicole met Keith after her relationship with Tom Cruise fell through but she believes he is her ‘perfect match’.

While speaking about their relationship, Kidman told CBS Morning, "We're a mix. We're very suited [for each other]. I'm incredibly lucky to have met him. I think they see it. They're firsthand, where we travel as a little group, where, always, we share pretty much everything.”

"I always say it's our work as a family, it's not my work. So they share in everything, all of them because it is our work and without their support, I wouldn't be able to do it."

During the course of her interview, Keith also described Keith as “rock solid” and also revealed, "[Her daughters are] right there with me and we have a very, deeply, intimate family, so we share a lot.”

"They're both seen a lot and been aware of a lot of my goals. And my husband is, I’ve always said, he is rock solid. And he'll be there, like just an incredible love and support to me, as I hope I give to him as well because he's got a massive career and it's just in a very different field. He makes music.”