PM Imran decries West’s ‘selective silence’ over atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed Western countries on Saturday over their “selective silence” and double standards related to the "grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir."

During an interaction with the Chinese media, PM Imran said the West did not talk about the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where the worst human rights violations had been committed by the Indian forces.

“There is selective silence over Kashmir,” he said, adding the occupied Kashmir had been turned into an open prison by 800,000 Indian troops, and such silence on Kashmir was deafening which was based upon double standards.

To a query regarding Afghanistan, the prime minister said the country had suffered for the last 40 years as the outer countries had turned its soil into a battleground.

The international community did not think of the Afghans after the foreign troops’ withdrawal.

“Now everyone abandoned Afghanistan. I am talking about 40 million Afghan people currently facing worst humanitarian crises,” he said, warning that the same chaos and destruction could return to Afghan soil which occurred after Soviets’ pullout.

Pak-China ties grew strongly over a period of time

While expressing his eagerness to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 during his upcoming visit to China, PM Imran said that the time-tested ties between the two countries had grown strongly over a period of time.

The prime minister said both countries had bonds of friendship spanning over a period of 70 years, further cemented with the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said “There is a feeling in Pakistan that China always stood with us in times of need and supported us during difficult times. Similarly, Pakistan also always stood with China.”

The prime minister also referred to the construction of the Karakorum highway as a vital milestone in the chapter of Pakistan-China friendship.

The prime minister, responding to another question, maintained that they would like to emulate the steps taken by China to alleviate poverty. “We want to emulate the Chinese model of inclusive growth. The Chinese economy growth witnessed the prosperity of all Chinese people,” he maintained.

The prime minister said such inclusive growth excluded the bridge between the rich and the poor. China had been a model for all those countries that wanted inclusive growth, he added.

Such growth, he said, also contributed to wealth creation. China remained focused on the economy and when it attained growth, its fruits trickled down to all strata of society.

About the CPEC, the prime minister said its first phase was focused on connectivity and energy sector, but now they were developing special economic zones and agriculture, seeking Chinese cooperation to help improve their productivity, crops yield and livestock, citing the latest varieties of the cotton crop as developed by China.

He also referred to information and technology as another realm of cooperation as the future of the world hinged over the growth of the IT sector. He opined that China had made strides in the IT field.

Talking about another field of cooperation between the two countries, he said that they would be learning from the Chinese experience overbuilding the megacities and coping with the problems of air pollution and waste disposal etc.

The prime minister said that they would also teach the Chinese nation to play cricket, expressing hope that the Chinese would excel in this game as they had shown excellent performance in the Olympics games during the last few years.