Addison Rae is ‘determined’ to make it as an actor: ‘I’ll never be limited to one thing’

Social media influencer Addison Rae recently shed some light on her plans for the future and admitted she ‘never wants to be limited to one thing’ in light of her upcoming debut as an actor.

The TikTok star got candid about her dreams while speaking to Variety about her debut Netflix movie He’s All That.

She started off the candid chat by admitting, "I want to show people I’m not just limited to one thing. I want to play the bad guy but also the good guy. I eventually want something really deep and emotional and real as possible."

Now that she has set her sights on the acting landscape, Rae admits she now views everything “from a different perspective.”

"From the way it’s shot to the script to the acting, it’s all incredible,” she even added.

“After doing my film and experiencing that, I always watch things from a different perspective now. Being able to watch ‘Breaking Bad’ and also learn from it is something that I really enjoy."

During the course of her chat Rae also made it clear that she is willing to ‘put in the work’ and “work much harder” to make it in Hollywood.

Especially since "In this industry, when you come in and get labelled as one thing ... people like to keep you there. Which is understandable, and I get it, but what people don’t realise is I’ve always wanted to do acting.”

“I’ve always wanted to do music. I’ve always wanted to do all these other things that they didn’t really get to see or know, because I just started being known when I was 19 years old.”

Before concluding she even admitted, "People haven’t really seen the background, or the classes I used to take and things like that. So I try to tell myself, ‘You have to work that much harder to get people to take you seriously.'"