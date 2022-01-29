Michael Bublé addresses the growing need to prioritize his family over music

Award-winning singer and songwriter Michael Bublé has reportedly refocused his priorities towards his wife and children, despite the associated ‘difficulties’.

For those unversed, the 46-year-old singer shares three children, Noah, eight, Elias, six, and Vida, three, with wife Luisana Lopilato.

He made the admission while speaking to People magazine as part of a promotional interview for his brand new song I'll Never Not Love You.

The singer started off by referencing the importance of setting up a ‘perfect balance’ between his personal professional life but admitted, “You know that one will always be hurt by the other.”



"In my case, I will never allow my job to interfere with being a father and a husband - that's gotta be first, and everything else is a bonus. I think I have a lot of integrity in whatever I do work-wise, but that integrity is there because my family keeps me grounded."

"It's scary, you know, the fame and fortune that comes with this. There's not a ton of redeeming things about being in the business besides doing the work that you love.”

“Once in a while I get into cool restaurants, that's true, and I'm not complaining, but I definitely think I've always tried to make sure to put family first and let everything else fall into place."

With time though, this attitude ended up completely transforming, especially since "Like anyone who wants to make it in this business, you have to prove yourself and fight for every single inch.”

"I often talk about it like I was a horse with blinders on. That's all I thought about. That's all I saw and, thank God, because it's the reason that I am where I am today, but now I always make sure that my priority is being with my family."