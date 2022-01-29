Jason Momoa to become villain in Fast & Furious 10?

Jason Momoa is ready to join the Fast & Furious family.

The 42-year-old actor is reportedly talking to filmmakers to join the 10th installment of the franchise, reports Variety.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that the Game of Thrones star would be playing one of the movie's villains, opposite star Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious upcoming 10th and 11th films will be the final movies of the popular franchise. The action film will be directed by Justin Lin.

The news comes after Momoa announced his divorce from wife Lisa Bonet, reasoning different career paths for their split.