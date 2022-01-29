Kanye West drama only bringing 'Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian closer together'

Kanye West's efforts to part Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are reportedly not working out.

Page Six reports that Kanye's recent move in an attempt to get Kim Kardashian back-stating that Pete Davidson has AIDS- is “actually bringing Pete and Kim closer together.”

Kanye's drama has undoubtedly left Kim in a tricky position where she has to think about the impact of this on her children she shares with the rapper.

“Kim truly wants Kanye to be at peace with their marriage being over and find happiness, whether it’s with Julia [Fox] or someone else, so they can focus on raising their children together in a more positive way," says the insider.

Kim and West share children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

“She is worried about how all of these things that are being played out so publicly on Kanye’s end will affect their kids in the future and feels that any issues should be resolved privately.”

Meanwhile, sources close to West claim the AIDS rumour is“nonsense” and the Donda rapper has spread no such lie.