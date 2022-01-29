Kanye West lands in another trouble

Kanye West has landed himself in another trouble after the Australian Prince Minister said on Saturday the US musician will have to be fully vaccinated if he wants to play concerts in Australia.



According to media reports, the Donda singer has planned an Australian tour in March this year.

"The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated," the PM told a news conference, according to the Reuters.

"They apply to everybody, as people have seen most recently. It doesn't matter who you are, they are the rules. Follow the rules - you can come. You don't follow the rules, you can't."

The vaccination status of West, a 2020 U.S. presidential candidate, is unknown.

In a 2021 interview on social media he said he had received one vaccine dose, but in a 2020 interview with business magazine Forbes, he had called getting vaccinated "the mark of the beast".