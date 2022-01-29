Sara Ali Khan shares breathtaking pictures from Kashmir vacay with brother Ibrahim

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is taking time off in Kashmir with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan as she has shared her travel adventures with her fans which will make you go on a trip with her.

The Atrangi Re actor took to Instagram to share photos and videos with her brother Ibrahim and other friends enjoying the fun holiday in the scenic location.

Sharing the post on her Instagram feed the 26-year-old actor captioned it,

"Home is where the brother is", along with the bunch of emojis at the end.

In the first picture, Sara and Ibrahim are posing next to an SUV in heavy woollens with Sara sitting on the bonnet. She geotagged the post as 'Jannat-e-Kashmir'.

In the other picture, the Kedarnath actor can be seen making a snowman with her friends and posing in front of the snow-capped mountain peaks. In one of the posts, she also noted that the temperature there was minus 7 degrees.

While sharing the video of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, she tagged it 'Paradise'.

Reacting to the pictures, Sara and Ibrahim's aunt Saba commented, "Stay safe and have a fantastic time."

