



Kanye West isn't hiring homeless people to model for Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week

Kanye West is not working on any project related to homeless people, confirmed a Yeezy GAP spokesperson.

The New York Post reported that a rep close to the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, addressed the buzz around Yeezy x Skid Row Fashion Week.

The Flashing Lights rapper reportedly ‘has a deep and solution-oriented commitment’ to help such people.

However, the news related to their hiring for the upcoming collaborative clothing line is not true.

The spokesperson said such project “is not on our schedule at this time nor are we aware of any product collaboration in development.”

Earlier on Wednesday, reports made rounds that the Praise God rapper joined hands with the fashion show founder David Sabastian to launch street-wear collection.

TMZ reported, West was co-designing new clothing line, inspired by homeless’ lifestyle. The outlet claimed that the collection would launch on February 22.