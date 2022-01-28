Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom hopes to meet her on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom revealed his wish to meet his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in season three of Celebrity Big Brother.

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Odom, who will be joining Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler for the upcoming instalment, expressed his excitement.

He jokingly said, “Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloe Kardashian.”

The NBA player added, “I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."

Meanwhile, he also expressed his confidence in winning the much-hyped show.

"I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show,” shared Odom.

The season three of the show is slated to air on Wednesday, February 2.