Khloe Kardashian's ex Lamar Odom hopes to meet her on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Lamar Odom revealed his wish to meet his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in season three of Celebrity Big Brother.
During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Odom, who will be joining Kourtney Kardashian’s fiancé Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler for the upcoming instalment, expressed his excitement.
He jokingly said, “Well, I'm hoping I'll bump into Khloe Kardashian.”
The NBA player added, “I don't really dislike or hate anybody, just anybody that doesn't have a good spirit, anybody that's not coming into the house with a good spirit."
Meanwhile, he also expressed his confidence in winning the much-hyped show.
"I'm a competitor by nature. I love to compete. I love to win, so, I guess that's why I decided to be on the show,” shared Odom.
The season three of the show is slated to air on Wednesday, February 2.
Lara Saget also shared a throwback phot of her as a young child and her father on set alongside her tribute
'Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet' recently premiered on Netflix
Kate Middleton was left in shock over a college game with Prince William
Neil Young said, "I did this because I had no choice in my heart," he wrote. "It is who I am. I am not censoring...
Hareem Shah had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha
Cristiano Ronaldo is head over heels in love his the mother of his children