FIA asks banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts over money-laundering case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked two banks to freeze accounts of TikTok star Hareem Shah till a money-laundering probe is completed against her.



The FIA has launched money-laundering probe against Hareem Shah after a video of her claiming to have travelled abroad with a large sum of money went viral recently.

In a recent development, the investigation agency has written letters to the banks, where the TikTok star owns the accounts, to freeze the accounts till inquiry is completed.

Fizza Hussain aka Hareem Shah holds two bank accounts in Pakistan—one in Lahore and other in Karachi.

Shah had traveled from Karachi International Airport to Doha on the night of January 10.