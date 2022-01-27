Kelly Clarkson says no to settlement ideas with Brandon Blackstock amid divorce battle

Kelly Clarkson is not backing out of the ‘nasty’ divorce battle with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock a she has reportedly refused to consider any settlement ideas.

According to US Weekly, an insider revealed that The Voice alum doesn’t want to "even entertain the idea of agreeing to a settlement”.

The 39-singer-old singer is making all possible efforts to prepare legal strategy with which she’ll be fighting against her ex over the financial leg of the divorce battle.

“She is devoting 100 percent of any free time she has preparing for the trial,” the source spilled. “When not filming her talk show, she is hunkered down with Laura Wasser (her attorney)”.

The former couple successfully reached to an agreement regarding custody of their two kids. However, neither of them is willing to give up their finances.

“She will not even entertain the idea of settling with Brandon. He will not get one penny from her that isn’t ordered by the judge. It’s going to be nasty,” the outlet reported.