Faysal Quraishi clears the air after Nauman Ijaz social media complaint

Faysal Quraishi is sending out a humble apology to fellow actor Nauman Ijaz after he dubbed actor 'too busy' to come on his talk show.
Turning to his Instagram on Wednesday, Faysal penned a lengthy apologetic note, adding how he respects the Sang-e-Mah star and credits him for his professional success.
Faysal added that if Nauman has personally approached him for the show, he would never had said no. Having said that, Faysal sent immense love and respect to the actor and promised he will make it up to him for the inconvenience.
Faysal's comment comes after Nauman Ijaz said "he is too busy don't have time for us..we asked him many times" when a fan on Instagram requested him to invite the Dil-e-Momin actor for the next episode.
Johnny Depp shares first picture in 11 months
Virginia Giuffre reacts after Prince Andrew says he wants jury trial
Prince Andrew demands a trial by jury
Queen Elizabeth refuses to change her car
Kate pairs designer dress with long heel boots and a matching black waist belt
Rihanna's outing comes amid wedding and baby rumours with rapper A$AP Rocky