Lady Gaga says she takes consent of co-stars before shooting intimate scenes

Lady Gaga, who has previously faced ill-treatment on sets, recently admitted that she pays ‘a lot’ of attention to respect her co-star’s personal space while filming intimate scenes.

During her interview with Jake Gyllenhaal, for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors, the House of Gucci actor shared, “I ask for consent a lot, actually. I’ll be like, “Is it OK if I touch you?” When I’m in character, I don’t pretend we’re not filming.”

The Bad Romance singer revealed in 2014 that she was sexually abused by a music producer and left pregnant at age of 19.

Meanwhile, during her recent conversation with Gyllenhaal, the 41-year-old actor expressed she only ‘feels safe in art’.

“I almost think I feel safer with art than I do in life,” A Star is Born actor said. “I feel protected by art. I feel art has saved me my whole life.”