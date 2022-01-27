Rihanna amazes fans with her chic look during outing in New York City

Rihanna stunned fans as she stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, rocking leggings and oversized blue coat.

The 33-year-old singer seized the day in an unusual sporty chic outfit, looking smashing in oversized blue zipper which she paired with black workout leggings and heels.



The Kiss It Better hitmaker wore cat-eye makeup and pink blush on her cheeks. She also sported diamond stud earrings to elevate her look. the star also shined her nails with a classy French manicure.



The Grammy winner's outing comes amid wedding and baby rumours with American rapper A$AP Rocky.

The powerful music duo, both 33, went public with their relationship in September last year when they walked the red carpet together at the prestigious Met Gala. There are speculations that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky may marry this year amid baby rumours.