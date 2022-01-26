Prince William attends funeral for the woman who taught him how to play polo

Prince William attended the funeral service for former England national polo team captain Claire Tomlinson.
Tomlinson taught him and Harry how to play polo at Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire at Charles's request, according to the British media.
She was the first woman to compete against men on equal terms and went on to coach England teams.
According to the report, Claire's sons are good friends with William and Harry and were on the guest list for both royal weddings.
Mrs Tomlinson died at home on January 13 after a long battle with dementia and had two sons and a daughter
