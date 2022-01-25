Hira Mani updates fans about health: ‘We are covid free fit and fine’

Hira Mani has updated her millions of fans about her and husband Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani’s health, saying ‘we are covid free fit and fine.’
The Do Bol actress took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the husband and informed that they are covid free now.
She wrote, “Thank God we are covid free fit and fine” followed by a heart emoji.
Hira Mani also thanked her fans for their prayers.
The celebrity couple was diagnosed with Covid-19 on January 18.
They had confirmed their coronavirus diagnosis on Instagram.
