Tom Holland details his most difficult stunt in ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland, who is all set to hit box officer with his action-packed film Uncharted, recently revealed that he had to perform a ‘scary’ stunt in the movie which is the most difficult action sequence he’s ever done.
During his appearance in a ‘behind-the-stunts’ interview, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared an insight into a stunning action cut, teased in the official trailer of the movie.
“With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I've done before," shared Holland.
"The sequence when we're flying out the back of the plane on the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks, “ he continued explaining.
“Almost every day, at times, I'd be like 100 feet in the air, attached to a box that is spinning, and then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off. And it was really scary, but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. It's the hardest action sequence I've ever made," he added.
The movie, inspired by a video game, is slated to hit theatres on February 18.
