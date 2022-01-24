Katrina Kaif drops jaws with unseen photos of honeymoon with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif has finally unveiled clicks from her Maldives honeymoon with hubby, Vicky Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, the Tiger 3 actor took the charge to melt fans' hearts as she netizens to her 'happy place.'

Kaif stunned in a green printed outfit that spoke high of tropical vibes, as she flaunted her heart melting smile.

This post comes after the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a series of her selfies, radiating happiness in bright red oversized shirt on last Sunday, after returning from her visit to Kaushal in Indore, India.

She captioned her post, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie."

The newly-wed couple recently dropped adorable snaps as they celebrated one month of their wedding. While gushing over her partner, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, “Happppyyyyy one month my,” adding a heart emoji.





