Kim Kardashian briefly mentioned in Kanye West’s film premieres at Sundance film festival

US rapper Kanye West’s ex wife Kim Kardashian is only mentioned briefly in his new documentary film that premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday.



According to the Deadline, Kim Kardashian is only mentioned briefly, as a factor in him canceling a tour, however, the fans don’t see him with a girlfriend at any point.

AFP reports, a new Kanye West documentary featuring candid moments from his early life premiered at the Sundance film festival Sunday, just days after the rapper demanded that Netflix allow him to re-edit the final cut.

The first part of "jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy" streamed at Sundance -- taking place online due to the pandemic -- and focuses on his initial frustrated efforts to transition from hotshot young producer to rapper.

It also shows West awkwardly removing his retainers when on camera, growing angry at being dismissed because he "grew up in the suburbs," and sharing tender moments with his late mother Donda.

In an Instagram post Friday, West -- now known as Ye -- wrote that he "must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix," where it launches February 16.