'Ozark' creator dishes on season 4 plot: 'It is intensely about marriage and family'

First part of Ozark’s season 4, which premiered on Netflix on July 21, is garnering a massive response from fans as they are eagerly waiting for the second part which ‘intensely’ revolves around marriage and family.

During his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the season’s creator Chris Mundy talked about the upcoming episodes of the series.

“The final tease really comes down to Marty (played by Jason Bateman) and Wendy (played by Laura Linney."

“We usually frame everything through the marriage, as much as Ruth (helmed by Julia Garner) is this gigantic part of the show, obviously,” he continued explaining.

“For the Byrdes, at a certain point the final seven to me are about, at what time is it healthy to stay in, and at what time is it healthy to get out, in terms of that partnership?

"And so, to me, I really think the back seven is pretty intensely about marriage and family. And Ruth is an extension of that family," revealed the creator.