Snoop Dogg to DJ at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding in April

Snoop Dogg is gearing up to light-up Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s upcoming wedding with his rocking DJ performance.
During his conversation with Mirror, the Young, Wild & Free hit-maker spilled beans on his expected performance at the star-studded event of David Beckham’s son.
He said, “David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family. Brooklyn's wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.”
“Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… the dance floor is gonna be on fire,” he revealed.
The 50-year-old rapper also expressed that he is also down for arranging a bachelor party for his pal’s son before he takes his vows on April 9, reported The Sun.
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie and Gordon and Tana Ramsay are expected to grace the lavish ceremony.
Elizabeth was proclaimed Queen on February 6, 1952, after the death of her father, George VI, although her coronation...
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship continues to remain distant
Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe's 'Belfast' released on January 21
Kate Middleton celebrated her 40th birthday recently
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner nailed their expressions over an audio snippet of Kim and Khloe Kardashian
Shawn Mendes hit Runyon Canyon in Los Angeles shirtless for hiking