Jamie Dornan confesses to smooching Liv Tyler’s picture every night: Watch

Jamie Dornan revealed that he used to smooch Liv Tyler’s photo every night before going to bed as he had a huge crush on her.
The Fall actor, joined by his Belfest co-star Caitriona Balfe, recently got together with British Vogue to promote teir hotly-released film.
During the 'Never Have I Ever' game, Dornan had to spill beans on his celebrity crush and he shared, “I had a black-and-white picture of Liv Tyler by my bed and I used to kiss it every night before I went to bed.”
He also reflected on his fan-boy moment while adding, “when I was in New York I met her, my friend knew this and said, 'Jamie, did you tell Liv about that time?' And I had to tell Liv Tyler to her face.”
“She was so lovely about it. But it was mortifying for me," the 39-year-old actor said.
