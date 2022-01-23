Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner hilariously recreate iconic 'KUWTK' scene in new video

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have channelled their inner Kardashians in latest video and netizens are in love with their hilarious rendition.

The couple recreated an iconic moment from hit reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians and nailed the voiceovers of Kim and Khloe Kardashian in latest social media scene.

The hilarious video, which has been shared on the Game of Thrones alum's TikTok account and the Sucker singer's Instagram on Jan 22, features the couple lip-syncing over Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s audio.

"I'm so jet lagged from Australia," a tired-looking Joe acts in the video over Khloe’s voice, who had just returned from Australia after a solo promotion and was talking to an unresponsive Kim.

Sophie, who pretends to be uninterested while typing on her phone, lip-syncs over Kim’s audio, "You are? "Why?"

"Because I just came back from Australia…," Khloe's voice quips back and Joe flashes a sarcastic smile.

Moreover, the Cake By the Ocean crooner is also gearing up for his acting debut. He recently made a surprise cameo as himself on an episode of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and is preparing for a role in the upcoming war drama, Devotion.