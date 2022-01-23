Engin Altan's new film ‘Babamın Kemanı’ wins hearts

Turkish superstar Engin Altan Duzyatan’s latest film ‘Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)’, released on the Netflix two days back, has won the hearts of the fans.
Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar was the first to celebrate the success of her husband’s new movie.
Taking to Instagram, Neslisah shared her dazzling photos with the friends and wrote “Celebrating Altan's new movie.”
She further said, “This is what it's like to be a partner in life! When we talk about our friends and our children's lives, our jobs/powers, we actually become a big family over the years...”.
‘My Father's Violin’, featuring Engin and Belcim Bilgin, was released on streaming giant Netflix on January 21.
Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, had announced the release of his latest Netflix movie on social media.
Sharing the poster of the film, he said on Instagram, “Babamın Kemanı on Netflix tomorrow.”
